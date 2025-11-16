Suspect caught in Brevard County shooting investigation, prompting large police presence

PORT ST. JOHN, Fla. — The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office has the suspect in custody related to the shooting near Curtis Blvd. and Carlowe Ave. in Port St. John.

The suspect involved in the shooting has been taken into custody, and officials regard this as an isolated incident. Sheriff Wayne Ivey thanked the deputies for their swift action in arresting the suspect.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office hasn’t released details on the shooting’s motive or those involved. The investigation is ongoing, and Channel 9 will continue to provide updates.

As the investigation continues, residents can expect to see ongoing police activity.

