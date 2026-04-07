Sheriff’s Office searching for 25-year-old Clermont man last seen in November

FOUR CORNERS, Fla. — The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find 25-year-old Christopher R. Keeley of Clermont. Keeley was last seen at his home in the Four Corners area of unincorporated Clermont, South Lake County, on November 19th of last year.

Keeley is about 5’9″ tall with a slim build, brown hair, and blue eyes. The last known clothing was a gray zip-up jacket with a hood. He has several tattoos, including Roman numerals and an ace of hearts on his chest, as well as a chess piece on his abdomen.

Keeley is thought to be walking and often visits natural areas, particularly Lake Louisa State Park in Clermont and the Turtle Pond section of the Hilochee Wildlife Management Area near the US Hwy 27 and CR 474 area of Clermont.

Keeley is reported to be non-compliant with prescribed medication for mental disorders.

If you have any information about Keeley’s possible location or details relevant to the investigation, please email the assigned detective at tips@lcso.org.

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