Shooting involving police officer under investigation in Winter Park

WINTER PARK, Fla. - A shooting involving a police officer was being investigated Wednesday evening near Mead Botanical Garden, the Winter Park Police Department said.
Police said the shooting was reported on Mead Avenue near Orange and South Orlando avenues.
Related Headlines
No other details were given.
Check back and watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News for live updates to this breaking story.
The Winter Park PD is currently working an officer involved shooting on Mead Ave. Media is staging at St John Lutheran Church parking lot. No further info at this time.— Winter Park Police (@WinterParkPD) May 17, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}