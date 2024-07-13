Shooting over stolen purse leads to multiple arrests, standoff with law enforcement, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Three people are facing multiple charges after stealing from a woman, shooting at her, and then getting into a standoff with deputies, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said the incident started Friday morning after a purse was stolen outside of the woman’s Deltona home.

Deputies said she tracked it to a nearby Checkers restaurant and confronted the accused thieves in their car.

The thieves took off, but she followed, and that’s when they began shooting at her, according to a report.

The victim was able to get their license plate number and called 911.

Deputies found the group in a car outside the home the car was registered to, but that’s when a stand-off happened.

Deputies arrested Willie Goosbie, Makhi Edwards, and Alyssa Levy.

They all face charges related to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Edwards faces an additional charge for violating juvenile probation.

