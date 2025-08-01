Shoppers turning to AI to help find deals online

ORLANDO, Fla. — Artificial intelligence services like ChatGPT and Gemini are becoming popular tools to help shoppers find the best deals online.

As consumers increasingly turn to online shopping, finding the best deals can be challenging. AI tools are now being used to help provide advice and suggestions on where to find the best prices.

WFTV consumer advisor Clark Howard says AI tools may not get the exact right answer every time, but they can give shoppers ideas about ways to save they didn’t think about before.

