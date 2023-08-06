Showers could linger Sunday evening

ORLANDO, Fla. — There is a very typical weather pattern for Sunday.

Meteorologist George Waldenberger said there was a quick shot of passing storms, with rainfall amounts pushing near an inch in some heavier storms.

By mid-afternoon, storms had already moved across most of the area along the east coast beaches.

After that, most of the rain will push offshore and end well before sunset.

We’ll still keep a chance for a lingering shower in the forecast for a few straggler rain clouds that trail the overall system as it dissipates through the day’s end.

Central Florida is still under a heat advisory for the heat, but the rain arrived to cool things off enough.

We may see more heat advisories in the next day or two.

Stay cool, and please don’t overdo hard work out in this heat.

Monday and Tuesday have similar rain patterns, with brief, passing storms, especially early to mid-afternoon.

Tuesday’s batch may have a few that additionally linger into the evening.

No systems are expected to form in the tropics over the next seven days.

Still, we’ll monitor a more active pattern of tropical waves developing over the Atlantic in the coming weeks.

Sunday weather outlook (WFTV/WFTV)

