Showers likely for back-to-school Monday, hotter days ahead

ORLANDO, Fla. — It was an unsettled end to the weekend, and more rain and storms are likely for the First Day of School.

The rain and storms will slowly diminish this evening, with some activity again possible along the coast overnight. Morning lows will be in the mid-70s.

Evening Forecast: Sunday, August 10, 2025 (WFTV)

For many, the First Day of School will feature showers and storms, but coverage is expected to be lower. The AM bus ride looks dry, with a higher storm chance for the ride back home. Monday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

A slight increase in moisture is likely on Tuesday as temperatures begin to rise. Expect decent coverage of PM rain and storms, with warmer highs in the mid-90s.

Rain chances diminish somewhat by midweek, opening the door for more heat to return. Wednesday and Thursday will see scattered activity, with temps holding in the mid-90s.

Higher storm chances appear likely for Friday and next weekend, with temps back down in the low 90s.

