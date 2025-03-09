Showers and storms move into Central Florida overnight

ORLANDO, Fla. — Showers and storms will move into Central Florida as we head through the overnight hours.

Storms will push from the northwest to the southeast through Monday morning and into early Monday afternoon.

Evening Forecast: Sunday, Mar. 9, 2025 (WFTV)

Expect heavy downpours and gusty winds.

Rain will wrap up late Monday afternoon, leaving us windy with highs in the low 70s.

Plenty of sunshine is expected on Tuesday, with highs in the mid-70s.

Wednesday will see mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s.

