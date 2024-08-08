Shuttered Windermere Country Club property sells; see what’s planned

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The former Windermere Country Club, once the subject of a lengthy battle over its proposed redevelopment, has been purchased for $8.6 million.

The shuttered club at 2710 Butler Bay Drive N. was sold by Windermere Country Club LLC, the company of Canadian golf course owner Bryan DeCunha, to Orlando-based construction, real estate and development firm NYA Capital Inc. A deed posted to Orange County records show the transaction closed August 2.

The 155.36-acre property features the 18-hole golf course, pool and tennis facilities as well as a 11,755-square-foot clubhouse and a 3,420-square-foot warehouse.

