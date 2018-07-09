Siblings punch woman's car, sister tries to run over woman's boyfriend, Orlando police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A brother and a sister are facing charges after a bizarre fight early Monday in a downtown Orlando parking garage, police said.
Police said there was an argument between the siblings and a man and a woman in the parking garage on Washington Street and Gertrude Avenue.
Related Headlines
The siblings began punching the windows of the woman’s car, police said.
As she drove away, the woman crashed into another car inside the garage, officers said.
The woman’s boyfriend, who was in another car, got out to confront the siblings, and that’s when the sister tried to run him over, police said.
The names of those involved have not been released.
The sister was charged with aggravated assault with a motor vehicle. Police said she was taken to the hospital because she cut her hand while punching the woman’s car.
The brother was charged with criminal mischief.
No other injuries were reported.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}