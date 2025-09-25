Sidewalk safety concerns escalate in new Daytona Beach neighborhood

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Improperly built sidewalks are causing people to slip and fall in a newer Daytona Beach neighborhood. The Mosaic neighborhood off LPGA Boulevard opened in 2018.

A slippery sludge covers sidewalks all across the community and people who live there took a poll and found within the first 6 months of this year, there were 40 slip and fall incidents.

“You just can’t tell if it’s slippery or not but I definitely fell and I fell sideways on it,” said Robert Ortega.

The fear of falling has forced people to walk in the streets which some neighbors said is more dangerous.

“Our streets are narrow and as you can see, when people park on them, we are playing obstacle course,” said Marianne Egan.

Residents recently took their fight to city hall with the support of Commissioner Stacy Cantu.

The city said it’s been in contact with the developer, ICI, to determine who is responsible for fixing the issues. No official solution has been shared so far, but city leaders did admit something went wrong in the construction process.

“The city didn’t build any of them, but it is our responsibility to legally help fix them,” explained Assistant City Manager Andy Holmes.

“But we signed off on them,” said Mayor Derrick Henry.

The city said redesigning and rebuilding the sidewalks could cost around $1 million and would take extensive work. Residents said it would be worth the wait to not have to deal with the issues anymore.

“The sidewalks in a lot of places are slanted the wrong way and the other problem is the grass is up too high so it can’t flow from the grass area into the street,” said David Egan.

We reached out to the city for updates on the project and were told, “The city is actively working with ICI Homes to address the sidewalk issues. The safety of the subdivisions’ residents is of upmost importance to city leaders.”

©2025 Cox Media Group