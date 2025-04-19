Local

Signature Aviation to build new terminal, hangars at Orlando International Airport

By Ryan Lynch and WFTV.com News Staff
Orlando International Airport, MCO
Woman accused of drowning dog before flight FILE PHOTO: A woman is accused of drowning her dog in a bathroom at Orlando International Airport and leaving its remains in a trashcan before she got onto an international flight. (Picasa/Khairil - stock.adobe.com)
By Ryan Lynch and WFTV.com News Staff

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Signature Aviation will build a new terminal facility at Orlando International Airport.

The general aviation company will build an 8,000-square-foot terminal and two 30,000-square-foot group storage hangars at the airport. The hangars will include 2,500 square feet of attached office space.

Inside the terminal, there will be a VIP lounge, spaces for flight rooms, a main lobby, and private conference rooms.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read