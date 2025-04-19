Signature Aviation to build new terminal, hangars at Orlando International Airport

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Signature Aviation will build a new terminal facility at Orlando International Airport.

The general aviation company will build an 8,000-square-foot terminal and two 30,000-square-foot group storage hangars at the airport. The hangars will include 2,500 square feet of attached office space.

Inside the terminal, there will be a VIP lounge, spaces for flight rooms, a main lobby, and private conference rooms.

