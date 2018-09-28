Skeletal remains found along rural Apopka road

APOPKA, Fla. - Human remains were found Friday along a rural Apopka road , the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.
The skeletal remains were found along the 2600 block of Marden Road, deputies said.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, the remains had been at that location for “a while,” but officials would not be more specific.
Officials did not release the identity of the remains and did not say if they believed the death was suspicious or if they are looking for any suspects.
Investigators did not say how the remains were discovered.
No further details are available.
