Sketch released of 1 of 4 men wanted in woman's kidnapping, sex battery

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County deputies hope a composite sketch of a man wanted in a woman’s kidnapping and attempted sexual battery will lead to an arrest.

The woman told deputies four men in a white SUV kidnapped her at knifepoint about 9 p.m. Thursday as she was walking to a Walmart on Wakulla Way.

“Our victim was roughed up. (She had) a dislocated shoulder and busted lip. Our victim was also robbed of cash,” said Orange County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Jane Watrel.

The woman told deputies the men drove her to a wooded area on Crafton Avenue less than a mile away from where she was kidnapped. She said the men tried to sexually assault her, but she was able to fight them off and draw the attention of some homeless people.

“That was enough to scare the suspects. However, she did get a good look at one of them,” said Watrel.

Deputies said that the woman told them that the man in the sketch punched her in the face at least 10 times.

They said the attack wasn’t random and it was not part of a string of criminal activity.

Deputies have been canvassing the area and sharing the sketch with nearby businesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office or Crimeline.

A $1,000 reward is available for anyone with information that leads to an arrest.

