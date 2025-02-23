Skies clear up for the weekend, showers return for the early part of next week

ORLANDO, Fla. — Skies will gradually clear up in the overnight leaving us with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies.

Lows will fall into the low 50s for most. Starting off Sunday with sunshine as temperatures warm up into the low 70s.

Evening Forecast: Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025 (WFTV)

Cloud cover will build back in as we head into Sunday night.

Then we will see showers move in for Monday as highs fall into the upper 60s.

Watching for a few isolated showers on Tuesday with highs in the mid 70s.

