Skyway Bridge crash claims life of elderly motorcyclist

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol reports that a 76-year-old man riding a three-wheeled Spyder motorcycle on the Skyway Bridge near Milepost 12 was killed after losing control of the vehicle while trying to avoid an unknown vehicle.

0 of 7 Sunshine Skyway Bridge FHP: Fatal crash shuts down all northbound lanes of Sunshine Skyway Bridge Sunshine Skyway Bridge FHP: Fatal crash shuts down all northbound lanes of Sunshine Skyway Bridge Sunshine Skyway Bridge FHP: Fatal crash shuts down all northbound lanes of Sunshine Skyway Bridge Sunshine Skyway Bridge FHP: Fatal crash shuts down all northbound lanes of Sunshine Skyway Bridge Sunshine Skyway Bridge FHP: Fatal crash shuts down all northbound lanes of Sunshine Skyway Bridge Sunshine Skyway Bridge FHP: Fatal crash shuts down all northbound lanes of Sunshine Skyway Bridge

The motorcycle struck the outside guardrail and was redirected to final rest in the outside northbound lane, ejecting the rider, who suffered fatal injuries at the scene.

The incident closed the northbound lanes of the Skyway Bridge until 5:17 PM.

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