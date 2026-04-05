TAMPA, Fla. — All northbound lanes of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge are closed due to a fatal crash, leading to major traffic delays as many travelers return home after Easter weekend.

The Florida Highway Patrol reports that troopers are currently investigating the crash near the 12-mile marker on the northbound side. No details have been released about the number of vehicles involved or the victim’s identity.

FHP: Fatal crash shuts down all northbound lanes of Sunshine Skyway Bridge All northbound lanes of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge are closed due to a fatal crash

Authorities have shut down all northbound lanes of the bridge and are advising drivers to find alternative routes. The closure is anticipated to last several hours as investigators work at the scene.

The shutdown occurs during a busy travel season, when traffic usually increases on main roads as people head back from Easter weekend gatherings. Drivers nearby should expect delays and plan ahead.

No additional information has been released at this time.

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