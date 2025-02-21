SMA Healthcare expanding substance abuse services in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. — SMA Healthcare has announced an expansion at its new Marion County facility.

The company is adding more than 45 residential beds to treat patients living with substance use disorders. They will be located at SMA Healthcare’s new operation located at 3590 SW 137th Loop in Ocala, which is tentatively scheduled to open in April.

These treatment beds will focus on treatment for women, women with children or pregnant and postpartum women, providing them with a safe and structured environment.

The company says the program will use an evidence-based model to treat the women’s specific needs for mental health issues and substance use disorders.

“At SMA Healthcare, our focus is on ensuring individuals can receive the care that they need,” CEO Ivan Cosimi said in a news release. “The addition of these residential beds will allow us to serve even more individuals and provide critical treatment to those who are seeking help.”

SMA Healthcare currently operates three residential programs at its main campus in Marion County. These include a men’s residential program, a women’s residential program, and a shelter for adolescents. SMA Healthcare also offers a residential program at Beacon Point, located at 717 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Ocala.

