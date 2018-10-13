  • Small plane makes emergency landing on Melbourne Beach road

    By: Monique Valdes

    MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. - The pilot of an aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing Saturday on a Melbourne Beach road, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue officials. 

    The plane landed in front of a home State Road A1A and Caledonia Drive shortly before 1 p.m.

    The two people inside the plane were not injured, officials said. 

    No other details were released. 
     

