Small plane makes emergency landing on Melbourne Beach road

MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. - The pilot of an aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing Saturday on a Melbourne Beach road, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue officials.
The plane landed in front of a home State Road A1A and Caledonia Drive shortly before 1 p.m.
The two people inside the plane were not injured, officials said.
No other details were released.
It’s a weekend of lucky travelers; here is a look at the aircraft that made an emergency landing on a Melbourne Beach roadway just minutes ago. No injuries. Unknown reason for the emergency landing. BCFR on scene. #BREAKING #MELBOURNEBEACH #BCFR #BREVARDSBRAVEST pic.twitter.com/CoBgmObIcH— BCFRpio (@BCFRpio) October 13, 2018
