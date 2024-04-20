Small single-passenger plane crashes in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal plane crash that happened on Friday afternoon.

Deputies responded to 6548 Groveland Airport Road in Groveland around 1:30 p.m. regarding a single-passenger plane crash.

The single occupant of the plane was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash occurred in an open field and there were no other injuries reported.

The pilot’s identity will not be released at this time due to the investigation efforts being in the early stages, deputies said.

The is an ongoing investigation and has been turned over to the Federal Aviation Administration.

