Snapchat announces new safety features to protect teen users

ORLANDO, Fla. — Snapchat has announced new safety features to make it harder for teens to be contacted by people they don’t know.

The features include expanded warning pop-ups that appear when a teen gets a message from someone.

The warnings will come from users they don’t share mutual friends with or don’t have in their contacts.

Teens will also receive a warning if they receive a message from a user who has been blocked or reported by others or is from a region where the teen’s contacts are not located.

