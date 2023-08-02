So long, Jolene: Brevard Zoo releases largest patient, 374-pound sea turtle, back to the ocean

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Brevard Zoo Sea Turtle Healing Center released one of its largest patients ever on Friday.

Officials said Jolene, a 374-pound green sea turtle, was released at Lori Wilson Park in Cocoa Beach.

Jolene stayed at the healing center for three weeks getting treatment for cuts to her neck and flippers caused by a commercial fishing line.

“Fishing gear can be very harmful to marine life, especially turtles. Please remember to pack your fishing gear before and after use, and place unwanted fishing line in the designated bins at waterfront parks,” Brevard Zoo officials said.

When she arrived at the healing center, officials said they discovered she was carrying eggs. They said she laid about 80 eggs, which were given to the University of Central Florida Marine Turtle Research Group to be placed in a hand-dug chamber on the beach and monitored for development.

If you find a turtle with line wrapped around them, healing center staff recommends that you don’t remove the line unless it is impeding their ability to breathe.

If you find a sea turtle that appears to be in distress, contact Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission at 888-404-3922 or the Sea Turtle Preservation Society at 321-206-0646 for strandings in Brevard County.

