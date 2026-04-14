SOMBR announces Orlando stop on North American arena tour

ORLANDO, Fla. — Emerging artist SOMBR will bring his North American arena tour to Central Florida this fall.

The “You Are The Reason Tour” will make a stop at the Kia Center on Sunday, October 25. Following SOMBR’s debut performance at Coachella, the tour will cover 37 dates across North America.

Supporting acts for the Orlando show will include The Last Dinner Party and The Hellp.

Tickets will be available to the general public starting Friday, April 17 at 10 a.m., with several pre-sale opportunities beforehand. According to event organizers, prices will start at $35.50.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group