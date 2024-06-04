Some electric scooters become last-minute addition to Florida’s ongoing sales tax holiday

ORLANDO, Fla. — The “Freedom Summer Sales Tax Holiday” is well underway, but there has been a last-minute addition to the list of exempt items.

The change is thanks to a state senator from Orlando.

Select electric scooters are now tax-free after a push by Orlando District 13 Rep. Linda Stewart.

Watch: Florida opens sales tax holiday for hurricane preparation

To qualify, the scooters must have two or fewer wheels and retail for less than $500.

The holiday runs throughout the month of June.

Read: Florida’s ‘upside down’ tax system has workers paying more, research finds

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group