Some Orange County residents are being asked to boil their water

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Certain residents in Orange County are being advised to boil their tap water.

The precautionary notice was issued after a water main broke Monday off South Apopka Vineland Road near Vinings Boulevard.

County officials released a map showing those who are impacted by the advisory:

Boil Water Advisory in Orange County Some residents in Orange County are being asked to boil their tap water before use. (Orange County Government)

Affected residents should boil their water for one full minute before consuming it.

This includes water used for:

Drinking

Cooking

Making ice

Brushing teeth

Washing dishes

Tap water used for showering and doing laundry does not need to be boiled, the advisory stated.

For more information, residents can call Orange County Utilities’ Boil Water Hotline at 407-254-9670.

