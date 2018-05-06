  • Some Osceola County residents receive jury summons with few days notice

    By: Chip Skambis

    KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Some Osceola County residents received “late-arriving” summons for jury duty—often just a few days out from when they’re scheduled to serve, according to the Ninth Circuit District Court. 

    Evelyn Cruz’s mother, who is in her 70s, received a notice for jury duty on Friday for service on Monday, three days after receiving the notices. 

    Courtney Flores also said she got her notice Friday. 

    The court released a statement acknowledging the late-arriving summons and had staffers working all weekend to answer questions for those who received a summons. 

    “Due to circumstances beyond the Court’s control, you may have received a late-arriving summons,” the court said on its website.

    The court said jurors can request a one-time automatic postponement online at https://juryosceola.ninthcircuit.org/login 

