Some Osceola County residents receive jury summons with few days notice

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Some Osceola County residents received “late-arriving” summons for jury duty—often just a few days out from when they’re scheduled to serve, according to the Ninth Circuit District Court.
Evelyn Cruz’s mother, who is in her 70s, received a notice for jury duty on Friday for service on Monday, three days after receiving the notices.
Courtney Flores also said she got her notice Friday.
The court released a statement acknowledging the late-arriving summons and had staffers working all weekend to answer questions for those who received a summons.
“Due to circumstances beyond the Court’s control, you may have received a late-arriving summons,” the court said on its website.
The court said jurors can request a one-time automatic postponement online at https://juryosceola.ninthcircuit.org/login
