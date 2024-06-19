Some owners say update to Daytona Beach city code could run them out of business

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — An ordinance meant to protect businesses with outdoor seating in Daytona Beach, could end up hurting them.

Commissioners are scheduled to vote to amend the city’s land use code to get rid of licensing feed and allow businesses to add fences and barriers around outdoor seating areas.

The change also includes a required insurance policy between $500,000 to $1 million that names the city. Business owners who talked to Eyewitness News said that could lead result in them losing their outdoor seating all together.

Read: Man accused of DUI crash that killed 8 farm workers pleads not guilty

“Maybe Chik-Fil-A can manage that, maybe Popeyes can manage that but your small little mom and pop’s. I am sorry, we can’t,” said Owner of Sweet Marlay’s Tammy Kozinski.

Some benefits to the code change include eliminating licensing fees for outdoor seating and allowing businesses to add fences or barriers which could protect them from unwanted guests. It also ensures the public sidewalks are ADA compliant.

Daytona Cigar Club owner Miguel Nin fears he will lose his outdoor seating because the ordinance only names establishments that serve food and drink.

Read: Lake County man charged with over 100 counts of animal cruelty

“Now you’re telling me you don’t really care. You’re throwing it in my face. We are not interested in your business, shut it down,” said Nin.

It’s not clear to business owners how much the additional insurance would cost them per month.

Channel 9 News asked the city for comment on the changes and have not heard back.

Read: Orlando Magic Unveil Upgraded Teen Room at Local YMCA

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group