Man accused of DUI crash that killed 8 farm workers pleads not guilty

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A Marion County man accused of a DUI crash that killed eight farm workers has pled not guilty, according to court records.

Bryan Howard is facing charges after a crash last month in on State Road 40 in Marion County.

Howard is accused of causing the crash that involved a bus carrying 53 migrant workers.

Dozens of people on the bus were injured, in addition to the eight people who were killed.

Dashcam video shows Marion County deputies on the scene rushing through traffic to the crash site.

Good Samaritans helped drag workers out of the bus as first responders rushed to the scene.

Survivors watched as firefighters climbed into the mangled bus--rescuing any survivors trapped inside around the disfigured metal and shattered windows.

Howard now has several court appearances scheduled for October.

Channel 9 will continue to monitor the case and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

