Some push for Florida manatee to be reclassified as an endangered species

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — November is Manatee Awareness Month.

Some animal advocates say Florida manatees need stronger protections.

Some wildlife experts say the gentle creatures are getting closer to the brink of extinction.

Watch: Fewer manatee deaths reported in Florida this year, fatal boat strikes increase, data shows

Officials said almost 500 manatees have died this year and right now, there are only about 3,000 manatees left.

There’s also a shortage of seagrass, which is the main food source for the mammals.

See: ‘Stranded high & dry’: Manatee rescued along a dirt road in Florida

The natural food shortage has led to mass starvation.

The federal government is now deciding whether to change to manatee’s status from threatened to endangered.

Read: 9 tips to keep manatees safe this spring

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group