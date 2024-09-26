Some Sumter County residents worry flooding from Helene could damage homes

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — As Hurricane Helene continues to move toward Florida, Sumter County will open shelters at the fairgrounds in Webster and the Wildwood Community Center for those seeking safety.

Meanwhile, in the Wildwood area, homeowners told Channel 9 they hope for a more permanent solution to future flooding.

Flooding damaged several homes as Hurricane Debbie impacted Florida early last month.

City workers placed a pump in areas hit hard by Debby in hopes of preventing more flooding from Helene.

Six to eight inches of rain could lead to flooding at rivers near flood stage in the area.

The county may suspend emergency services if sustained winds exceed 40 mph, but that is not expected to last long.

