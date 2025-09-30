Son arrested after fatally stabbing father in Orlando, officials say

ORLANDO, Fla. — A man was fatally stabbed in Orlando on Monday, leading to the arrest of his son, Christopher Brown, on charges of second-degree murder.

The incident occurred at 817 S. Ivey Lane, where Orlando Police Officers responded to a reported stabbing at approximately 8:37 p.m.

When officers arrived, they discovered the victim, Henry Brown, with stab wounds. He was then taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he eventually succumbed to his injuries.

The preliminary investigation showed that Christopher Brown, the victim’s son, made the 911 call after allegedly stabbing his father during an altercation.

Probable cause was found to charge Christopher Brown with homicide, leading to his arrest.

