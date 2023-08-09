Southbound I-95 shutdown after fatal crash in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — At least one person has died after a crash on I-95 in South Brevard County Wednesday morning.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

It happened shortly after 5 a.m. in the southbound lanes just north of the Grant Road exit.

See a map of the area below:

Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol arrived on scene shortly before 5:30 a.m.

READ: Jackpot! Mega Millions $1.58 billion winning ticket sold in Florida; here’s where

No details on the number of people involved or the circumstances leading up to the crash have been released.

All southbound lanes of traffic have been blocked while FHP investigates the crash.

This story is developing. Please stay with WFTV as more information comes into our newsroom.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group