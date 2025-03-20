Southwest flight safe after crew mistakes Orlando airport taxiway for runway

ORLANDO, Fla. — The crew and passengers aboard Southwest Airlines flight 3278 are safe after aborting takeoff from Orlando International Airport Thursday.

The airline states that the crew mistook the taxiway’s surface for the nearby runway. The plane stopped, and passengers were sent to another plane for their destination of Albany.

Southwest states no injuries were reported.

The airline is working with the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration to figure out what happened.

“Nothing is more important to Southwest than the Safety of our Customers and Employees,” Southwest Airlines said in a statement.

