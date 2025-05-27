Southwest flight struck by lightning after taking off from Florida

TAMPA, Fla. — A flight from Florida is being inspected after it was struck by lightning.

It happened when a Southwest flight from Tampa was struck as it was heading to Denver on Sunday.

As the aircraft landed, the plane was met by first responders.

Southwest confirmed that no one was hurt.

Experts say planes are designed to take lightning strikes and still operate safely.

