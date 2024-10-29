Space Coast gets a new milestone for rocket launches this year

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — A Starlink launch sent the Space Coast into record-setting territory.

The SpaceX mission was the 73rd launch of the year in Brevard County.

It surpassed the 72 launches in 2023.

SpaceX conducted the vast majority of this year’s launches, but ULA launched both Atlas V and Vulcan Centaur missions from the coast, and Blue Origin’s new Glenn Rocket is waiting in the wings.

“More and more companies are coming to the Space Coast and they’re using up these abandoned launch pads, refurbishing them and bringing them up back online from when they were tired of, you know, years ago,” said Dr. Ken Kremer from Space Up Close. “So, it’s really exciting, and that brings a lot of people, a lot of business, and a lot of tourists to the space coast. So, it’s excellent for our economy and our country.

“This record-breaking pace reflects the growing demand for space-based data and services, driven by years of dedicated work to expand Florida’s aerospace ecosystem.” — Rob Long, president and CEO of Space Florida

