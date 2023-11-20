Space Coast Light Festival canceled this year in Brevard County

PALM BAY, Fla. — A popular holiday event in Central Florida will not take place this year.
The Space Coast Light Festival says it has been forced to cancel.
The drive-through event transformed Fred Poppe Park in Palm Bay with thousands of Christmas lights.
However, when you go to their website, you’ll find a message saying they have canceled, “due to reasons beyond our control.”
Officials said they are dedicated to coming back in the future.
