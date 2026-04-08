Space Coast Town Center announces first openings in West Melbourne

WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. — Space Coast Town Center has unveiled its first residential and retail openings, marking the start of a 225-acre mixed-use development in Brevard County.

Situated near Interstate 95 and U.S. 192, this project aims to create a live-work-play community to support the region’s growing aerospace, defense, and tech sectors.

The initial phases feature the Integra Station residential community and early retail tenants like Panda Express, Chipotle, and 7‑Eleven.

Once fully developed, the project is expected to include over 2,000 residential units, hotels, offices, and additional retail spaces. Construction continues, with more tenants to be announced.

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