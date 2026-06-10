Space Florida invests in startup’s plan for offshore rocket launches

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Florida’s record-setting launch pace is driving interest in new ways to get rockets into space, and one startup believes the answer is offshore.

St. Petersburg-based Seagate Space is developing mobile ocean launch platforms designed initially for small launch vehicles. The company says the floating platforms could help ease pressure on Florida’s busy launch infrastructure while giving customers more flexibility.

“We wanted to build a next-generation maritime company that could support the growth in the rocket industry and do things that were out-of-the-box thinking,” said Seagate Space co-founder Sean Fortener.

The company recently received a boost from Space Florida through a $270,000 investment as part of “Project Manta.” The funding will help Seagate Space build a full-scale prototype of its offshore launch platform.

Space Florida President and CEO Rob Long said exploring alternative launch options makes sense as the industry continues to expand.

“As we grow and mature, looking at some other options makes sense, especially from a resilience perspective,” Long said.

The prototype is being built at Port Tampa Bay. Seagate Space founders say the platforms are designed to be mobile and could support launches off the East Coast, West Coast, and potentially in the Caribbean.

The company says the investment will allow it to begin building hardware while continuing to refine its broader design.

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