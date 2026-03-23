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Space Ranger Spin blasts back to Magic Kingdom with major upgrades this April

By Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com
Space Ranger Spin blasts back to Magic Kingdom with major upgrades this April Guests can join Buzz Lightyear on an intergalactic mission aboard Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin, where Star Command recruits are called upon to help save the galaxy from the evil Emperor Zurg. After boarding upgraded ride vehicles, Space Rangers will meet Buddy, a new support bot who guides them through interactive target practice before launch. From interactive targets that light up and respond when you hit them to new handheld blasters featuring an always-on laser along with enhanced lighting, sound, and vibration effects, Buddy is confident you’ll have everything you need to succeed.When the mission is complete, returning Rangers will find a new photo memory showcasing their scores — perfect for celebrating victory and a little friendly bragging rights. (Kenslie Mcguire)
By Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin is set to reopen April 8 at Magic Kingdom after closing for refurbishment in 2025.

The updated attraction features redesigned ride vehicles, new handheld blasters with always-on lasers and interactive targets that light up when hit.

Guests will also be introduced to “Buddy,” a new support bot at Star Command who helps riders practice their aim before the mission begins.

Disney says new lighting, sound and vibration effects will make the experience more immersive.

At the end of the ride, guests will see their scores and ranks displayed in new Disney PhotoPass images.

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Beatriz Oliveira

Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

Beatriz Oliveira is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

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