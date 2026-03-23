Space Ranger Spin blasts back to Magic Kingdom with major upgrades this April

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin is set to reopen April 8 at Magic Kingdom after closing for refurbishment in 2025.

The updated attraction features redesigned ride vehicles, new handheld blasters with always-on lasers and interactive targets that light up when hit.

Guests will also be introduced to “Buddy,” a new support bot at Star Command who helps riders practice their aim before the mission begins.

Disney says new lighting, sound and vibration effects will make the experience more immersive.

At the end of the ride, guests will see their scores and ranks displayed in new Disney PhotoPass images.

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