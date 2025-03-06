Local

SpaceX to launch Starship’s eighth flight test Thursday

By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

BOCA CHICA, Texas — After numerous delays, SpaceX is launching the Starship spacecraft on its eighth flight test Thursday evening.

They are aiming for a 6:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time launch.

SpaceX’s Super Heavy rocket will carry and deploy Starship into space after lifting off from Starbase in Boca Chica.

After the launch, SpaceX will attempt to catch and recover its Super Heavy booster.

