SpaceX plans to launch Falcon 9 rocket Sunday; When to look up

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX plans to launch a Falcon 9 rocket carrying 24 Starlink satellites Saturday evening.

7 a.m. Sunday Update:

The launch is now scheduled for 4:34 p.m. on Sunday.

SpaceX had no reason for the delays.

3 p.m. Saturday Update:

The launch is now scheduled for 6:41 p.m.

Previous story:

Liftoff from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station is targeted for 4:59 p.m.

The window will last until 8:57 p.m.

This is the 13th flight for the first stage booster, which launched the Eutelstat HOTBIRD 13F, OneWeb 1 and eight Starlink missions.

Read: First commercial spacecraft, Odysseus, tips after landing on Moon

After stage separation, the first stage will land on the A Shortfall of Gravitas drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean.

Additional launch opportunities will be on Sunday.

If the launch happens, Channel 9 will have coverage here.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group