SpaceX reports successful launch of 28 satellites early Monday morning

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX successfully launched 28 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit early Monday morning, August 4, from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

The launch occurred at 3:57 a.m. ET from Space Launch Complex 40, marking a significant milestone in SpaceX’s ongoing efforts to expand its satellite internet network. The Falcon 9 rocket for this mission had a first-stage booster that previously supported 20 flights, including missions like Ax-2, Euclid, Ax-3, CRS-30, SES ASTRA 1P, NG-21, and 14 Starlink launches.

With the successful launch of these 28 satellites, SpaceX advances its Starlink network, aspiring to deliver worldwide internet access. Their reusability of rocket boosters marks a major progress in space technology, making space exploration more sustainable and economical.

