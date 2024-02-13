Local

SpaceX rocket set to launch IM-1 Moon mission from KSC; Valentine’s Day sonic boom likely

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The countdown is on for the second launch in NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services program.

Intuitive Machines’ IM-1 mission is targeting a soft landing on the Moon’s South Pole.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will play an important role in getting the mission underway early Wednesday, it will carry the Nova-C lunar lander to space.

The lander, named Odysseus, will carry several NASA and commercial payloads.

It will also demonstrate precision landing technologies, and new communication and navigation capabilities.

NASA said this mission will be an important step for future Artemis missions.

Odysseus is also equipped with a project from students at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.

“EagleCam” would be the first student-built project to land on the Moon.

The university said it will take a picture of the lander right before it sets down.

If the Valentine’s Day launch happens as planned, the lunar lander should reach its destination by Feb. 22 for a 7 to 10-day mission.

Liftoff is scheduled for Wednesday at 12:57 a.m.

And if you aren’t lucky enough to see stars and hear your heart beat loudly this holiday, there’s a good chance you’ll at least hear a sonic boom.

SpaceX said after separation, the first stage booster will land at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

