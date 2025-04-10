SpaceX schedules early Friday rocket launch on Florida’s Space Coast

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Another rocket will soon be lifting off from Brevard County’s coast.

SpaceX said it plans to launch the Falcon 9 rocket Friday morning with 21 new Starlink satellites in tow.

Thirteen will be equipped with direct-to-cell capabilities.

The satellites will be deployed into low-Earth orbit to help expand the company’s global high-speed internet network.

Liftoff from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center is scheduled for 1:24 a.m.

After the launch, SpaceX plans to land the rocket’s booster on a droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.

