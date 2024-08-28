SpaceX sees continued delays for launch of ‘Polaris Dawn’ mission

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX crews are continuing to prepare for an ambitious rocket launch.

The company once again scrapped plans for its “Polaris Dawn” mission.

A leak caused the first delay in Tuesday’s launch attempt, and the weather was blamed for another delay on Wednesday morning.

SpaceX said the main concern is what the weather will be like when the Crew Dragon spacecraft returns to Earth.

Polaris Dawn is looking to be a historic mission for SpaceX because it will attempt the first spacewalk for a commercial launch.

The spacecraft will also aim to reach the highest orbit over Earth since NASA’s Apollo program.

Polaris Dawn is the first in a series of three missions under the Polaris program.

SpaceX has not confirmed when the next launch attempt for the mission will be.

