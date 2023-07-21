SpaceX set for Falcon 9 rocket launch Saturday from Florida’s Space Coast

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — People in Central Florida will have a chance to see a rocket launch this weekend.

SpaceX is looking to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Saturday.

The launch is set for 7:01 p.m.

Launch operations officials are monitoring the potential for storm activity during the launch window.

SpaceX is planning to land the first stage of its rocket after liftoff and land on one of its droneships in the Atlantic.

If the launch happens, Channel 9 will have live coverage on Eyewitness News.

