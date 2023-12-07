SpaceX set for Falcon Heavy rocket launch from Florida for U.S. Space Force

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX crews are preparing to launch a national security mission for the U.S. Space Force involving a unique payload.

The U.S. military’s X-37B space plane will ride atop a Falcon Heavy rocket.

“Our national security space launches transport our most important capabilities into orbit,” said Brig. Gen. Kristin Panzenhagen, Program Executive Officer for Assured Access to Space and Commander, Space Launch Delta 45. “We partner closely with our launch service providers, and the entire team is focused on executing a successful mission.”

It’s a secretive mission scheduled to launch on Sunday from the Kennedy Space Center

Officials said this will be the 7th mission for the X-37B.

“We benefit greatly from our partnerships with other government agencies and from commercially derived developments,” said Dr. Walt Lauderdale, Mission Director and lead for Falcon Systems and Operations at SSC. “When we look at the upswing in the launch tempo, adapting to change is our standard operating procedure that gives us the capacity and throughput we will need to support future national security space requirements.”

Its last record-setting mission lasted over 900 days.

Officials have not yet confirmed when the launch will happen.

