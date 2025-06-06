SpaceX set to for Friday night rocket launch from Florida’s Space Coast

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX crews are planning to launch a Falcon 9 rocket Friday night from Florida’s Space Coast.

The launch from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station is planned for 11:19 p.m.

The launch is looking to send a SiriusXM satellite into orbit.

SpaceX said this will be the eighth flight for the first-stage rocket booster supporting this launch, which previously launched Crew-9, RRT-1, Firefly Blue Ghost Mission 1, Fram2, and three Starlink missions.

Following the launch, SpaceX plans the launch the first-state booster again on its “A Shortfall of Gravitas” droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.

If the launch is delayed, a back-up launch window will open Saturday at 11:19 p.m.

