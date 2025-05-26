SpaceX set to launch 9th Starship mega rocket

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — SpaceX crews are preparing for the 9th test launch of its Starship spacecraft and Super Heavy rocket.

The next Starship launch is planned for Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. from the company’s “Starbase” location in Texas.

The planned launch comes after federal regulators investigated SpaceX following two explosion mishaps earlier this year.

After the rocket failed to reach its desired orbit, debris from the explosion was seen raining down over the Caribbean.

Channel 9 will continue to monitor the planned launch and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

