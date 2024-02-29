At 10:30 a.m.: SpaceX set to launch Falcon 9 rocket from Florida’s Space Coast

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX crews are planning to launch a Falcon 9 rocket Thursday morning from Florida’s Space Coast.

The launch is set for 10:30 a.m., with backup opportunities until 12:30 p.m., from Space Launch Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The launch is aiming to send another batch of Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit.

Starlink is a large network of satellites that provide high-speed internet to areas around the world.

SpaceX said the first stage booster for this Falcon 9 rocket has previously launched CRS-26, OneWeb Launch 16, Intelsat IS-40e, O3b mPOWER, Ovzon 3, and five Starlink missions.

After the launch, SpaceX is planning to land the first stage booster on its “Just Read the Instructions” droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.

If the launch doesn’t happen Thursday, the next launch opportunity will be Friday at 10:04 a.m.

